R&B singer Joe Thomas is without a doubt a legend and we’re excited to feature him in the latest edition of Top 10 Best Songs list. Perhaps our most ambitious task with this feature yet, it’s sometimes easy to forgot that Joe has been at this for well over two decades now. He’s also had more hits than you can count on your fingers and toes, so revisiting his discography will be fun.

Joe has released twelve albums to date with the latest being “My Name is Joe Thomas” in 2016. In our most recent interview with Joe which we just published during the release of that album, he hinted that it may be his final album, so it’s important to continue to celebrate his legendary career.

You can see we had a hard time just choosing ten. That’s why our honorable mention section is pretty extensive as well.

Click Here to check out all of our Top 10 Lists. Click any of the song titles to hear that song.

Without further ado, here is our list of The Top 10 Best Songs by Joe, in chronological order:

Back in 1996, this song became Joe’s original standout single and eventually drove his sophomore album “All That I Am” platinum.

The relatable vulnerability that Joe showed us in this song has made it a timeless jam.

The type of sensual R&B slow jam that Joe made a name for himself with from the start.

Timeless, just like the legendary career of Joe. He can barely sing this song at his shows because his fans sing it so loudly. Certainly a sight to see and a testament to it’s power.

Packed with an infectious groove, Joe led off with this single from his 2001 album “Better Days”.

One of Joe’s signature album cuts and one that surely could have been selected as a single.

If you’ve had a chance to catch Joe live, then you know he likes to come out grooving to this song. It provides a perfect uptempo compliment to his many slow jams.

Joe has made a name for himself by putting his heart on display through vulnerable slow jams, and “Worst Case Scenario” is one of the best examples.

See our previous write up. Joe is a master of turning the heart break song into a melodic ballad.

This song was the final single on his last album “Bridges”, and while it was not as successful as some of his previous hits, it was vintage Joe through and through.

Honorable Mention:

-I’m in Luv (from the “Everything” album)

-Don’t Wanna Be a Player (from the “All That I Am” album)

-Thank God I Found You (Remix) featuring Nas & Mariah Carey (from the “My Name is Joe” album)

-Stutter (Remix) featuring Mystikal (from the “My Name is Joe” album)

-Table for Two (from the “My Name is Joe” album)

-Rose in a Concrete World (J-Dub Remix) (from the “Romeo Must Die” soundtrack)

-World of Girls (from the “Better Days” album)

-More & More (from the “And Then…” album)

-Make You My Baby (from the “And Then…” album)

-If I Was Your Man (from the “Ain’t Nothin’ Like Me” album)

-Life of the Party (from the “Ain’t Nothin’ Like Me” album)

-It’s On You (from the “Save the Last Dance 2” soundtrack)

-We Need to Roll (from the “Joe Thomas, New Man” album)

-Chameleon (from the “Joe Thomas, New Man” album)

-Miss My Baby (from the “Signature” album)

-Time of Your Life (from the “The Good, The Bad, The Sexy” album)

-Easy (from the “Doubleback: Evolution of R&B” album)

-Baby (from the “Doubleback: Evolution of R&B” album)

-Love & Sex (Part 2 featuring Kelly Rowland) (from the “Bridges” album)

-Happy Hour (featuring Gucci Mane) (from the “#MyNameIsJoeThomas” album)