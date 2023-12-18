John Legend Releases New Single “Don’t Need To Sleep”

R&B superstar John Legend has just shared the new single called “Don’t Need To Sleep”.

The song is included on the “We Dare To Dream” soundtrack. The film was produced by Legend along with Angelina Jolie.

Legend co-wrote “Don’t Need To Sleep” with Justin Tranter and Oak Felder, who also produced the song. On the track, soft strings unspool underneath striking and soulful verses punctuated by piano. It culminates on the climactic chorus as he reminds, “Don’t need to sleep to dream.”

There will also be a music video to accompany the song released soon.

This is the first new music from John Legend since the release of his album “Legend” in 2022.