John Legend Releases Title Track From Upcoming Album “Bigger Love”

John Legend reveals another layer of his upcoming album with the title track “Bigger Love”. The song is a soaring pop anthem that is a good reminder that we need more love during the tough times we’re going through.

“Bigger Love” was written by John Legend along with Ryan Tedder, Zach Skelton and Cautious Clay.

Legend adds about the song:

“This song is a celebration of love, resilience and hope. I wrote it last year, before any of us could have imagined what 2020 would become. The message of the song is that love can help carry us through these dark times and music can bring us joy and inspiration. I hope it brings some light to people’s day and maybe inspires a dance break!”

The singer will debut the song live for the first time during Global Citizen’s “One World: Together At Home” Digital special to support front line healthcare workers and the World Health Organization.

This is the follow up to the previous single “Actions” which he released last month.

The new album “Bigger Love” is scheduled to release this Summer.