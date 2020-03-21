New Music: John Legend – Actions

Singer John Legend is gearing up for the next release of his next album and he’s just given us another taste with the new single “Actions”. The song features a pretty recognizable sample in the production which was originally featured on David McCallum’s “The Edge” and most famously on Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode”.

“Actions” was written by Legend with Warren “Oak” Felder, Alex Niceforo and Keith Sorrells, and was produced by Oak for GO! Music/The Orphanage.

This follows in the footsteps of his latest #1 single “Conversations in the Dark” which will also be included on his upcoming album. The currently untitled sixth studio album from John Legend is set to release later this year.

This single was teased by Legend earlier this week during his “Together at Home” concert series standing together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen.