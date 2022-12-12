Johnny Gill Shares Humorous Holiday Song “Bad Santa”

Legendary singer Johnny Gill checks in for the holiday season with his humerous new song “Bad Santa”.

The New Edition member gives a fresh new original holiday song featuring booming horns and unexpected lyrics.

The song was actually created for the BET original movie “A Miracle Before Christmas”, which stars fellow singer LeToya Luckett.

Although things have been pretty quiet on the new music front from Gill over the past few years, he was featured on Charlie Wilson’s standout single “No Stoppin Us” earlier this year alongside Babyface & K-Ci Hailey.