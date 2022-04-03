New Video: Charlie Wilson – No Stoppin’ Us (featuring Babyface, K-Ci Hailey & Johnny Gill)

Legendary singer Charlie Wilson has just unveiled the visual for his star studded new single “No Stoppin’ Us” featuring Babyface, K-Ci Hailey & Johnny Gill.

The legends are in full party and celebration mode as they live it up throughout the video for the feel good song.

In case you didn’t notice, the song puts a modern day spin on the timeless McFadden & Whitehead classic “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now”.

This is the first new single from Charlie Wilson since he released “All Of My Love” featuring Smokey Robinson in 2020.

Uncle Charlie is currently on the road performing alongside New Edition and Jodeci as part of “The Culture Tour” throughout the United States.