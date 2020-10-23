Charlie Wilson & Smokey Robinson Come Together For New Song “All Of My Love”

Legendary singers Charlie Wilson and Smokey Robinson come together with a duet for the ages on the new song “All Of My Love”.

Uncle Charlie teased the collaboration earlier in the week, and now we get a listen to this stunning song.

Along with the song comes a timeless visual that captures both of the singers in their element before coming together to croon on stage.

The release of the new single comes during what has already been a massive year for Charlie Wilson. His previously released singles “Forever Valentine” and “One I Got” both reached #1 on the Adult R&B Charts. This allowed him to become the record holder for most #1 singles on that chart.

Charlie Wilson last released the album “In It To Win It” in 2017. Stay tuned for details on his upcoming project.