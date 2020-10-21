Charlie Wilson Announces New Single “All Of My Love” With Smokey Robinson

Legendary singer Charlie Wilson has already had a dominant year in 2020. It doesn’t appear that he has any plans of slowing down.

Wilson has just announced that he will release his upcoming single “All Of My Love” with Smokey Robinson on October 23rd, 2020. This collaboration between two of the greatest soul singers of all time is sure to be one of the best songs we’ve heard this year.

The new single for “Uncle Charlie” follows in the footsteps of his previous hit songs “One I Got” and “Forever Valentine” with Bruno Mars. Both of these songs reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart.

That accomplishment made Charlie Wilson add the accolade of having the most #1 singles on the Adult R&B chart to his already stellar resume.

Stay tuned for the new single later this week.