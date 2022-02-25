Charlie Wilson Enlists Johnny Gill, Babyface & K-Ci For New Single “No Stoppin’ Us”

Charlie Wilson’s new single “No Stoppin’ Us” is an all star collaboration featuring fellow R&B legends Johnny Gill, Babyface & K-Ci Hailey.

The song puts a modern day spin on the timeless McFadden & Whitehead classic “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now”. The results are a fun, feel good anthem that will have you grooving and keep a smile on your face.

This is the first new single from Charlie Wilson since he released “All Of My Love” featuring Smokey Robinson in 2020.

The singer is currently on the road performing alongside New Edition and Jodeci as part of “The Culture Tour” throughout the United States.