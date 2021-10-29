JoJo Announces 2022 Tour Across North America, U.K. & Europe

JoJo is set to hit the road once again to perform her classics like “Too Little Too Late” and “Leave (Get Out)” as well as her recently released EP “Trying Not To Think About It”
The first leg of the 45-date headline tour kicks off February 19, 2022 in Edmonton, AB and continues through to 24 cities in the United States before concluding in Ottawa, ON on April 16, 2022. The second leg of the tour will take JoJo overseas to the U.K. and Europe for 15 shows, starting with a May 3, 2022 date in London and concluding on May 30 in Stockholm.
Check out the dates now:
February 19, 2022 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
February 20, 2022 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
February 23, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
February 24, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
February 26, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo
March 1, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
March 3, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
March 5, 2022 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
March 6, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
March 8, 2022 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
March 10, 2022 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
March 12, 2022 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
March 13, 2022 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
March 15, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
March 17, 2022 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
March 19, 2022 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
March 21, 2022 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
March 22, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
March 24, 2022 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
March 26, 2022 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
March 29, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
April 1, 2022 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
April 2, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
April 4, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall
April 5, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater
April 8, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
April 9, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
April 13, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
April 14, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
April 16, 2022 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
May 3, 2022 – London, England @ The Roundhouse
May 6, 2022 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy
May 9, 2022 – Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz
May 10, 2022 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage
May 12, 2022 – Brighton, England @ Concorde 2
May 13, 2022 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute
May 15, 2022 – Paris, France @ Alhambra
May 16, 2022 – Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
May 18, 2022 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
May 21, 2022 – Vienna, Austria @ Grelle Forelle
May 23, 2022 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria Toscana 31
May 25, 2022 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido
May 27, 2022 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Concert House, Studio 2
May 28, 2022 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
May 30, 2022 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset (Klubben)