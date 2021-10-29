JoJo Announces 2022 Tour Across North America, U.K. & Europe

JoJo is set to hit the road once again to perform her classics like “Too Little Too Late” and “Leave (Get Out)” as well as her recently released EP “Trying Not To Think About It”

The first leg of the 45-date headline tour kicks off February 19, 2022 in Edmonton, AB and continues through to 24 cities in the United States before concluding in Ottawa, ON on April 16, 2022. The second leg of the tour will take JoJo overseas to the U.K. and Europe for 15 shows, starting with a May 3, 2022 date in London and concluding on May 30 in Stockholm.

Check out the dates now:

February 19, 2022 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

February 20, 2022 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

February 23, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

February 24, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

February 26, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo

March 1, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

March 3, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

March 5, 2022 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

March 6, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

March 8, 2022 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

March 10, 2022 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

March 12, 2022 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

March 13, 2022 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 15, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

March 17, 2022 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

March 19, 2022 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

March 21, 2022 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

March 22, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 24, 2022 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

March 26, 2022 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

March 29, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

April 1, 2022 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

April 2, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

April 4, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall

April 5, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater

April 8, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

April 9, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

April 13, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

April 14, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

April 16, 2022 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

May 3, 2022 – London, England @ The Roundhouse

May 6, 2022 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy

May 9, 2022 – Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz

May 10, 2022 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage

May 12, 2022 – Brighton, England @ Concorde 2

May 13, 2022 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute

May 15, 2022 – Paris, France @ Alhambra

May 16, 2022 – Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

May 18, 2022 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

May 21, 2022 – Vienna, Austria @ Grelle Forelle

May 23, 2022 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria Toscana 31

May 25, 2022 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido

May 27, 2022 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Concert House, Studio 2

May 28, 2022 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

May 30, 2022 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset (Klubben)