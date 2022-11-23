JoJo Joins Phony Ppl On New Song “Try”

Multidimensional musical band Phony Ppl have just released their highly anticipated third studio album “Euphonyus”, and you can check out JoJo on the song “Try”.

JoJo lends her powerhouse vocals to the bouncy feel good track.

Other guests on the new album from the Brooklyn-based quintet, composed of Elbie Thrie, Aja Grant, Elijah Rawk, Bari Bass, and Matthew Byas, include Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Thomas iii and The Soul Rebels with production highlights from Ivan Barias & KAYTRANADA.

Meanwhile, JoJo’s last solo release was the EP “Trying Not To Think About It” which came out last year.