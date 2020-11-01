JoJo Releases New Holiday Album “December Baby” (Stream)

Singer JoJo shares her first ever holiday album with the release of “December Baby”. The project features 13 songs including five all new originals as well as JoJo’s rendition of timeless holiday classics. Collaborations on “December Baby” come from Jacob Collier and PJ Morton.

This new project comes on the heels of the singer releasing a deluxe edition of her most recent album “Good to Know”.

Get into the holiday spirit on the new album “December Baby” from JoJo.

JoJo “December Baby” Album Tracklist:

1. Noelle featuring Jacob Collier

2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

3. O Come All Ye Faithful (Interlude)

4. December Baby

5. Coming Home

6. The Christmas Song

7. Deck The Halls (Interlude)

8. Wrap Me Up

9. North Pole

10. What Child Is This (Interlude)

11. Silent Night

12. Wishlist featuring PJ Morton

13. We Wish You A Merry Christmas (Outro)