JoJo Releases New Single “Too Much To Say” + Announces Upcoming Tour

R&B singer JoJo returns with the release of her brand new single called “Too Much To Say”.

This comes on the heels of previously released single “Porcelain” which came out last month.

JoJo has also just announced she will be heading out on the road next year for her “Too Much To Say Tour”. The trek will kick off in February 2025 and take her throughout venues across the U.S. until the end of March.

The singer has also revealed that she will release an upcoming EP called “NGL” on January 24th, 2025.