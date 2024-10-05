JoJo Returns With New Single “Porcelain”

R&B superstar JoJo returns with the release of her brand new single called “Porcelain”.

The dynamic track showcases JoJo’s resilient journey and readiness to move forward as she steps into a new iteration of her music career.

This is her first offering of new music since she released the EP “Trying Not To Think About It” in 2021. However, she has made some guest appearances since.

In addition to the new music, JoJo recently released her memoir called “Over the Influence”.

She is currently reprising her role as Satine in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical, developing an original piece of musical theater and gearing up to release additional music later this fall.