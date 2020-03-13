JoJo Returns With New Single “Man”

JoJo is back with her new single “Man”. The R&B driven record is set to be the lead single off her upcoming album “Good To Know” which is set to come out May 1st.

Most recently JoJo won her first Grammy for her duet with PJ Morton on the song “Say So”. She also released the buzz single “Sabotage” late year as a way to get fans ready for her new R&B sound.

JoJo is also set to hit the road next month to support her upcoming album. Check out the dates below.

North American Headline Tour Dates

April 21 Seattle, WA The Showbox

April 22 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

April 25 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

April 27 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

April 28 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

April 30 San Diego, CA House of Blues

May 1 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

May 4 Dallas, TX Canton Hall

May 5 Houston, TX House of Blues

May 8 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

May 10 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

May 12 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

May 14 New York, NY Terminal 5

May 15 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

May 17 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 19 Boston, MA Royale

May 20 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

May 22 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

May 23 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

May 27 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

May 28 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall

May 30 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue