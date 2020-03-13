JoJo Returns With New Single “Man”

JoJo is back with her new single “Man”. The R&B driven record is set to be the lead single off her upcoming album “Good To Know” which is set to come out May 1st.
Most recently JoJo won her first Grammy for her duet with PJ Morton on the song “Say So”. She also released the buzz single “Sabotage” late year as a way to get fans ready for her new R&B sound.
JoJo is also set to hit the road next month to support her upcoming album. Check out the dates below.
North American Headline Tour Dates
April 21 Seattle, WA The Showbox
April 22 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
April 25 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
April 27 Los Angeles, CA The Novo
April 28 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
April 30 San Diego, CA House of Blues
May 1 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
May 4 Dallas, TX Canton Hall
May 5 Houston, TX House of Blues
May 8 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom
May 10 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
May 12 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
May 14 New York, NY Terminal 5
May 15 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall
May 17 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 19 Boston, MA Royale
May 20 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
May 22 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts
May 23 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
May 27 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre
May 28 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall
May 30 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue