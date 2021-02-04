JoJo Shares New Song “American Mood” with Proceeds to Benefit Those Less Fortunate

Singer JoJo gets reflecting on the brand new song “American Mood”.

The song was originally written back in 2017 alongside Tommy Parker, Nikki Flores, and D’Mile, “American Mood” and takes inspiration from folk singers of the 60’s.

JoJo adds about the song:

My friends and I wrote this song a few years ago, and it continues to apply to the moment. I didn’t want my heart to be misconstrued so I held it close to my chest until now. This song doesn’t offer any solutions, instead a humble reflection inspired by the moment. Proceeds from the song go to the “I Have A Dream” Foundation, which provides individualized social, emotion, and academic support to young people from low-income communities. “To all the kids without a silver spoon…you deserve much more, this one’s for you.”

A few months back, JoJo also released the holiday album “December Baby”.