Jon B. Announces “Vibezelect Cafe” Weekly Virtual Concert Experience

It still hasn’t quite sunk in that most of us around the world have no idea when the next time is that we will be able to attend a live concert. We are living in a world where we are forced to cope with the fact that most tours and live shows have been put on an indefinite hold.

Luckily some artists are finding creative ways to do something special for the fans. Jon B. has just announced his “Vibezelect Cafe” virtual concert experience which he’ll be streaming on his official Instagram Page every Thursday. He shared the message to go along with the announcement:

“I know a lot of you guys will be stuck at home for the next few weeks, let’s try to make the best of it. Join me on IG Live this and EVERY Thursday at 7pm EST for #VibezelectCafe. My gift to the fans! Let me know what songs you want to hear.”

Jon has already been receiving hundreds of comments from fans so it’s anybody’s guess what songs he will perform. This type of unique experience is definitely welcomed in a time when music can help us heal and take our mind off of things.

This announcement comes a few days after fellow R&B crooner Eric Roberson released a free live album from one of his recent tour stops.

Be on the lookout as more R&B stars step up to give back to their fans.