Jordin Sparks and Elijah Blake are back together on their new single “Deaux”. The song is another great collaboration between the two artists who previously released the underrated EP “1990 Forever” together. The single is his first release since his last album “The Neon Eon” which came out in 2021.

We interviewed Elijah during that era to discuss his journey as an artist as well as his success as an artist and songwriter.