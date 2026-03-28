Joss Stone Duets With Connor Reeves On New Single “Slow Lightning”

British soul artist Conner Reeves has joined forces with Grammy and BRIT Award-winning singer Joss Stone for a new duet version of his track, “Slow Lightning”. The single released earlier this month and marks the first formal vocal collaboration between the two artists in a professional relationship spanning over two decades.

Originally featured on Reeves’ critically acclaimed sophomore album, Ten Thousand Days and The Church of the Restoration, the reimagined version serves as a centerpiece for an upcoming expanded release.

The collaboration highlights a creative bond that dates back to the early 2000s. Reeves and Stone previously established a successful songwriting partnership, contributing to several of Stone’s milestone projects:

Mind, Body & Soul: The pair co-wrote fan favorites “Jet Lag” and “Less Is More” for Stone’s multi-million-selling era-defining album.

Colour Me Free (2009): The partnership continued on this acclaimed release, including the standout tracks “4 & 20” and “Free Me”.

The new duet is the lead offering from Reeves’ forthcoming deluxe album, titled More Than Ten Thousand Days and The Church of Restoration. Scheduled for release on April 17, 2026, the deluxe edition will feature the Joss Stone collaboration along with three additional brand-new tracks.