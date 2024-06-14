Journey Montana Announces Upcoming Debut Album “Eclipse”, Executive Produced by DJ Camper

Emerging R&B sensation Journey Montana has just announced that her upcoming debut album “Eclipse” will release this Summer.

This follows her breakout sophomore EP “Stargirl” which released during 2023.

“Eclipse” will release via 10K Projects, and is executive produced by DJ Camper who is currently one of the biggest hitmakers in R&B right now.

In addition to the album announcement, Journey has released the lead single off the project, which you can check out below. Aptly titled “Journey,” it serves as a poignant moment of self-discovery and honesty. She adds:

“In this song, I’m speaking about my grandparents for the first time in my music. My personal struggles, my daddy issues, and other insecurities… I’m ready to lay it all on the line and share my truth.”

Listen to “Journey” above and stay tuned for more from Journey Montana coming soon.