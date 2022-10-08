Joyce Wrice Releases New EP “Motive” (Stream)

Rising R&B singer Joyce Wrice has released the follow up to her critically acclaimed debut album “Overgrown”. The five track EP “Motive” is a slight departure from her nostalgic 2000’s sound that we heard on “Overgrown” as she experiments with different sounds as evidenced by the lead single “Iced Tea” with KAYTRANADA. The producer also has two more songs including the energetic record “Lookin For Ya”.

Along with KAYTRANADA, Kaelin Ellis and hitmaking Nigerian producer Osinachi also contribute to the production on this new EP.