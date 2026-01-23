Joyce Wrice Releases New Single “Break Me In”

R&B recording artist Joyce Wrice has officially released her latest single, “Break Me In,” today through BMG. This track serves as her first major release following her previous project cycles and acts as a precursor to a larger body of work scheduled for release later in 2026.

The single was produced by Malik Ninety Five and Mike Baretz. Musically, the track utilizes a mid-tempo, rhythmic production style characterized by atmospheric arrangements. Wrice’s vocal performance focuses on themes of directness and emotional surrender, with lyrics such as “I hate it when you make me wait… I need you to break me in” and “If you can make me rain and thunderstorm / Baby, I’m all yours.”

While her debut album, Overgrown, focused on themes of personal growth and resilience, “Break Me In” represents a shift toward more assertive and romantic lyrical narratives.

Outside of her studio recordings, Wrice has recently expanded her commercial presence through several high-profile brand collaborations. These include: JD Sports x Adidas: Participation in recent apparel campaigns & Gap, Featured involvement in the brand’s contemporary marketing initiatives.

Since the release of her critically acclaimed debut and subsequent EP, Motive, Wrice has maintained a consistent presence in the R&B genre through live performances and notable featured appearances. This new release under BMG signals a strategic rollout for her upcoming sophomore album, which aims to further establish her position within the contemporary R&B landscape.