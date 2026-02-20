Joyce Wrice Releases Visual For Latest Single “Break Me In”

Rising R&B powerhouse Joyce Wrice has officially premiered the music video for her latest single, “Break Me In,” delivering a high-energy visual that emphasizes presence and performance over traditional narrative. Directed by Sarah Dattani Tucker, the video serves as a stylistic tribute to the lineage of R&B icons such as Beyoncé, Ciara, and Amerie, while simultaneously cementing Wrice’s unique identity within the genre’s modern landscape.

Set against the industrial backdrop of a sprawling Los Angeles warehouse, the visual utilizes a palette of concrete and shadows to highlight Wrice’s commanding physical performance. The production focuses on choreographed precision and a “fever dream” aesthetic, aiming to capture what critics describe as a sense of “controlled chaos” and effortless confidence. The minimalist setting allows the artist’s magnetism to remain the focal point, reinforcing the song’s themes of power and self-assurance.

The debut of the “Break Me In” visual marks a strategic start to the year for Wrice, who continues to build momentum as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary R&B. By prioritizing high-caliber performance art in her videography, Wrice signals a continued commitment to the polished, intentional artistry that has defined her steady ascent in the industry.