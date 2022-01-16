Joyce Wrice Tapped As Vocalist For Reimagined “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Theme Song

It has just been announced that breakout R&B star Joyce Wrice was selected to sing a reimagined version of the theme song to “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”, the long-awaited revival of “The Proud Family” launching February 23, 2022 on Disney+.

Songwriter and producer Kurt Farquhar, who wrote and composed “The Proud Family” theme song, returns as series songwriter and composer for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” Preserving the lyrics and melody of the iconic and beloved original theme song featuring Destiny’s Child and Solange, Farquhar reimagined a contemporary version for the revival by Joyce Wrice

You can check out a sneak peak of the song in the trailer that was released below.

