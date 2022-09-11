Judaea Releases New EP “Love Potion No. 9” (Stream)

Emerging R&B songstress Judaea has jut released her brand new EP called “Love Potion No. 9”.

The New Jersey native gives us an eight song body of work that shifts between silky and sexy R&B delivery over soundscapes of alternative soul, immersive electronic, and ecstatic dance.

We had first featured Judaea on our platform back in 2018 when she released her debut single “Can’t Get Enough Of You”. Since then, the singer has gained over 9 million streams and counting on streaming platforms.

Stay tuned for more from Judaea soon.