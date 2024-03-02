Justin Timberlake Releases New Single “Drown”

Mar 2, 2024 | New Music

Musical icon Justin Timberlake has just released his latest single “Drown”.

The song was written by Timberlake, Louis Bell, Henry Walter, Amy Allen, Kenyon Dixon and produced by Louis Bell & Cirkut.

This is the follow up to his previously released single “Selfish”. Both songs are expected to be included on his upcoming album “Everything I Thought It Was”.

His sixth album overall, “Everything I Thought It Was” will release on March 15th.

In addition, Timberlake will be headed out on a 67 date global tour kicking off in April and going through December.

