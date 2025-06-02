Justine Skye Teams Up With KAYTRANADA For New Single “Oh Lala”

R&B sensation Justine Skye has just shared her single “Oh Lala” produced by KAYTRANADA.

This is the Warner Records debut for Justine Skye, and is a euphoric ode to sweaty dancefloor revelry; a sensual, sparkling escape into rhythm, release, and self-liberation.

In addition to producing the song, KAYTRANADA stars alongside Skye in the video, continuing the undeniable chemistry that they have both on record and in real life. “Oh Lala” can also be heard in Nike’s new Air Max DN8 campaign starring Skye, which premiered last week. Justine Skye adds about the song:

“‘Oh Lala’ is the first single of a new beginning for me, a world where tempo and dance are the leading force. It’s about chasing happiness through movement. After going through so much emotionally, I hit a point where I just wanted to feel good again. For me, that happened on the dance floor, being carefree with like-minded people—whether in Brooklyn, L.A., or Ibiza. I wanted to make music that matched that energy. Something sexy, something free, something that lets you forget everything but the moment you’re in.”

“Oh Lala” is just the first taste of what’s to come, with more music and moments planned for summer and beyond.