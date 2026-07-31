K. Michelle Announces Her First-Ever Country Album “Jesus & Whiskey” + Releases Title Track

Multi-platinum R&B singer, songwriter, and reality television star K. Michelle has officially announced her first-ever full-length country album, Jesus & Whiskey, scheduled for release on October 16.

The announcement, initially shared in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, coincides with the release of the album’s title track, “Jesus & Whiskey.” The song is available now across all digital streaming platforms.

Produced by Kristian Bush, Jesus & Whiskey marks a deliberate pivot for the Memphis-born artist as she leans into her Southern roots. The nine-track project, released via Real Outlawz Records, Inc. in partnership with BBR Music Group, explores themes of faith, heartbreak, and redemption.

The newly released title track is a guitar-driven ballad that addresses the complexities of faith and human imperfection. Co-written by K. Michelle alongside hitmakers ERNEST, Jordan Dozzi, and Rocky Block, the song rejects the notion that faith must strictly follow traditional rules.

Featuring delicate piano melodies and in-demand Nashville musicians like steel guitarist Justin Schipper, the track includes transparent lyrics such as: “I ain’t perfect / I still drink some when I’m hurting / I got my own type of worship.” The single serves as a sonic follow-up to her fiery country debut single, “Jack Daniel’s,” released last summer.

To promote the new single, K. Michelle delivered the television debut performance of “Jesus & Whiskey” earlier today on Live with Kelly and Mark. The singer, who currently appears on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, will continue her promotional run this Sunday, August 2, with an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

While K. Michelle rose to prominence as an R&B icon following her gold-certified 2013 debut Rebellious Soul and her breakout role on Love and Hip-Hop, her transition to country music represents a return to her musical origins. Growing up on classic country, she originally earned a music scholarship to Florida A&M University partially due to her yodeling abilities. With Jesus & Whiskey, she joins a growing wave of Black artists actively reshaping and reclaiming space within the country music genre.

‘Jesus & Whiskey’ Official Tracklist:

“Intro”

“Yodel”

“Blame Tennessee”

“Damn Good Friend”

“Jesus & Whiskey”

“Anything” (feat. Blush)

“Handle On It”

“Jack Daniel’s”

“If It Ain’t Broke”