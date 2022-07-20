K. Michelle Reaches #1 Spot on Adult R&B Radio With Latest Single “Scooch”

K. Michelle adds yet another accolade to her already storied career by celebrating reaching #1 on the Adult R&B Radio charts with her latest single “Scooch”. The singer is celebrating this honor for the first time in her career.

“Scooch” was produced by Lil Ronnie and released earlier this year before finally working its way to the top.

“Scooch” is K. Michelle’s first single off of her upcoming sixth and final R&B album called “I’m The Problem”. The album is scheduled to release this Fall.

She adds about the upcoming album: