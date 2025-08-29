K. Michelle Releases Country Music Single “Jack Daniel’s”

R&B powerhouse K. Michelle makes her much anticipated country music debut with the release of her new single “Jack Daniel’s”.

The new single is paved with passion, rich vocals and southern soul, as K. Michelle officially defies genre lines.

Produced by Kristian Bush and Jeff Balding, the Billboard-charting heavyweight wrote the smoky, soul-drenched power ballad packed with bite, grit and brilliance alongside ERNEST, Jordan Dozzi and Rocky Block, delivering a soundscape that’s as intoxicating as the spirit it honors. She adds:

“This is me coming home. “Country is in my blood. I was raised on southern soil in Memphis, Tennessee, where soul and country grew from the same roots. This new music is a celebration of where I come from — the pride, the bittersweet and the whiskey-soaked truth of it all. “

K. Michelle has arrived in country music, and will be releasing even more new music very soon.