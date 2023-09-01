K. Michelle Releases New Single “Blame Yourself” + Shares Release Date For Final Album “I’m The Problem”

K. Michelle has just released the details for her upcoming final album “I’m The Problem”. The album will release on September 22nd via MNRK Music Group, and we get our first look at the album cover above.

The album is set to take listeners on an emotive journey, seamlessly blending K. Michelle’s signature soulful sound and heartfelt lyricism.

Included on the album is her previously released first #1 Adult R&B Hit Single “Scooch” which came out last year.

She’s just also released the new single “Blame Yourself” which offers listeners an intimate glimpse into K. Michelle’s introspections and vulnerabilities.

I’m The Problem not only signifies K. Michelle’s final R&B chapter but also marks her venture into the world of country music. The album introduces her official solo country single, “Tennessee,” a heartfelt homage to country music icon Dolly Parton.

Earlier this year, K. Michelle wrapped up an engaging 21-city “I’m The Problem Tour”.