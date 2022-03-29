Kehlani Announces Upcoming Album “Blue Water Road”

Kehlani has just announced her anticipated upcoming third album “Blue Water Road” is set to release on April 29th, 2022.

She adds about the album:

“blue water road is a destination in my mind. I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”

Included on the album is the song “Little Story” which the singer released last month. That song was produced by Pop Wansel and also featured a cinematic visual to accompany it.

Also on “Blue Water Road” will be the first single “Altar” released back in September 2021. “Blue Water Road” is the follow up to Kehlani’s sophomore effort “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t from May 2020.