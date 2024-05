R&B superstar Kehlani has just unveiled the visual for her latest single “After Hours”.

The video was shot at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas and directed by Amber Park. It also includes a special appearance by Cordel “Scatta” Burrell. His iconic “Coolie Dance Rhythm” is sampled in the track produced by Khris Riddick and Alex Goldblatt.

“After Hours” marks Kehlani’s first solo release since their 2022 album “Blue Water Road”.