R&B superstar Kehlani makes her highly awaited return with the brand new single called “After Hours”. The song is a dance worthy jam which samples Cordel “Scatta” Burrell’s iconic “Coolie Dance Rhythm” and was produced by Khris Riddick and Alex Goldblatt.

“After Hours” notably marks Kehlani’s first solo release since her 2022 album “Blue Water Road”, a project that saw her collaborate with industry heavyweights including Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, Syd, Blxst, Thundercat, and Ambré.