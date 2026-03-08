Keith D. Robinson Releases New Single “Different Languages”

Renowned actor and recording artist Keith D. Robinson has officially released his latest single, “Different Languages,” marking the third look at his highly anticipated forthcoming album, Love Episodic II. The full project is slated for a summer 2026 release.

Written by Robinson and produced by Niphkey, the track explores the complexities of emotional intimacy. Robinson describes the song as an “ode to the burning desire between lovers who yearn to be understood and heard by one another far beyond words, but more by their intention and vibration.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Brian Jara and starring Robinson alongside Angel Ann Craig, utilizes a palette of shifting colors and “vibrations” to symbolize the various phases of a romantic connection. The visual was edited by Julius “Bigfellow” Twum.

Fans of Robinson—who has maintained a dual career as a celebrated actor and an R&B mainstay—can expect to see the video entering high rotation this week across BET Soul and other BET Networks platforms.