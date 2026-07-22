Keith D. Robinson Releases Video For Latest Single “Up”

Renowned actor and singer-songwriter Keith D. Robinson has officially released his latest single, “UP,” accompanied by a brand-new music video. The track serves as the focal point for his newly released sophomore studio album, Love Episodic 2: The Algo-Rhythm, which is available now across all global streaming and download platforms.

Returning to his musical roots, Robinson delivers a smooth, mid-tempo R&B groove with “UP.” Co-produced by Jason Edmonds, Tracy Carter, and Robinson himself, the track captures the euphoric anticipation and undeniable “butterfly effect” associated with the early stages of a new romance.

The single arrives alongside a futuristic music video directed by acclaimed photographer and director Derek Blanks. The visual parallels Robinson’s real-life daily routine as a multi-hyphenate entertainer but introduces a supernatural twist, showcasing the protagonist utilizing superhuman feats to navigate his way toward a night out with his new love.

The release of “UP” coincides with the full launch of Robinson’s sophomore album. Featuring production from Jason Edmonds, Tracy Carter, Benny Franks, and Niphkey, the project serves as a deeply personal time capsule of his recent life.

“This album is inspired by the life and love experiences I have personally encountered or witnessed over the past few years,” Robinson shared regarding the project. “Including childbirth, falling out of love and back in again, to work stoppages, natural disaster, the internet effect, a world pandemic and my evolution and growth as a man. Every song is an episodic of real life… interpreted through my version of R&B/Soul music.”

The album is anchored by a string of previously released singles that successfully built momentum ahead of the full project’s debut:

“Different Languages”: A recent SiriusXM chart-topping release that explores the necessity of intention, vibration, and understanding through the difficult phases of a relationship.

“Forever Bae”: A visual love letter inspired by the fan-favorite fictional relationship between Ted and Nicole from the hit CBS soap opera Beyond The Gates.

“Heavy Heart”: A poignant, beautifully written standout track produced by Kingpin Radio, Benny Franks, Terrence Harris, and Chris Powell, emphasizing the importance of giving loved ones their flowers while they are still here to receive them.

To support the new release, Robinson is preparing to hit the road for his Love Episodic City Winery Tour. The live run is scheduled to officially kick off late this summer, with the opening performance taking place on August 21 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Love Episodic 2: The Algo-Rhythm is available to stream and download now.