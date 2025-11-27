Keith Robinson Releases Video For Latest Single “Foolish Luv”

Renowned actor and recording artist Keith D. Robinson has returned with the visuals for his latest single, “Foolish Luv”. This serves as the second release from his highly anticipated album, “Love Episodic II”, which is scheduled to drop in the spring of 2026.

Directed by Julius “Bigfellow” Twum and Robinson himself, the music video is a comedic, sci-fi take on modern romance. It co-stars actress Trisha Mann-Grant, Robinson’s castmate on the hit CBS daytime soap Beyond the Gates.

The storyline centers on “The Man Store,” a fictional department store selling made-to-order robotic men. Chaos ensues when the “Keith D. Robinson 2.0” model sells out, forcing the store manager (Mann-Grant) and her quirky staff—security guard “Dwayne” (Robinson) and handyman “Ginger” (Twum)—to unveil the new “Teddy Boo 3T.” The video playfully explores the obsession between their TV characters, Dr. Ted Richardson and Leslie Thomas, asking the question: Is technology creeping too far into our love lives?

“The irony of making this visual was the ‘out of the box’ approach we took that seems to be less and less ‘out of the box’ as the days go by,” says Robinson. “We go spiraling towards technology invading every space of humanity.”

The video riffs on the chemistry found in Beyond the Gates, the CBS series set in a posh, affluent African American community in Maryland. The show follows the prestigious Dupree family and the scandals hidden behind the manicured gardens of their gated community.