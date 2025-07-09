Keith Robinson Returns With New Single “Forever Bae”

Renowned actor and singer/songwriter Keith Robinson is back with the brand new single “Forever Bae”.

The new single serves as the first single release from Keith’s anticipated forthcoming album, “LOVE EPISODIC II.” The album will be released later this fall.

“Forever Bae,” is the soulful declaration of one man’s love to the woman he plans to spend forever with. Inspired simultaneously by a true love story and the tumultuous love story of “Nicole and Ted” from the hit daytime series “Beyond the Gates”, which Keith stars as Dr. Ted Richardson. “It is the true essence of art imitating life,” mentions Keith. “Forever Bae” was written by Keith D. Robinson and produced by Jamezz Bonn.

Earlier this spring, Keith D. Robinson joined the cast of the CBS Studios instant hit soap-opera, “Beyond The Gates”. The show still ranks #1 during its timeslot. Keith plays the role of plastic surgeon, Dr. Ted Richardson.