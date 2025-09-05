Keith Sweat Links With Nigerian Artist Qing Madi For New Single “Working”

Check out the new single from Keith Sweat called “Working”.

The song is a collaboration with Nigerian artist Qing Madi. “Working” is a soulful blend of classic R&B and Afro-soul, where Sweat and Madi explore the themes of persistence and devotion in a relationship. The lyrics convey the struggle of trying to make a romance work, even when faced with challenges.

This single showcases a generational mix of talent, bringing together Keith Sweat’s signature smooth delivery with the fresh vocals of a rising star from the Afro-soul scene.