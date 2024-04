R&B legend Keith Sweat has just released the visual for his latest single “Lay You Down”.

The new song released during February and was written by Keith and produced by Wirlie Morris.

This is the first new single from Keith Sweat since he released the single “Can’t Nobody” with Raheem DeVaughn in 2021.

His last album was “Playing For Keeps” in 2018.

Currently, Keith Sweat is performing shows for his “Make It Last Forever” 35th Anniversary Tour.