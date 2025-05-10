Keke Palmer Releases New Single “My Confession”

Check out the brand new single “My Confession” from superstar Keke Palmer. The anticipated single is out via the Big Bosses Entertainment partnership with the SRG-ILS Group (Virgin Music Group/UMG).

The song is the second single from Keke’s forthcoming album, “JUST KEKE.” The album will be released on Friday, June 20th, 2025. She adds about the song:

“My Confession, I mean…yea. I don’t like to say much, but music for me is a way to express myself and the things I need to get out, but don’t always want to say, but will sing.”

Originally written and produced by Bryan-Michael Cox, Jermaine Dupri and Usher Raymond. The new interpretation of the classic is written by Tayla Parx, Kameron Glasper and Keke Palmer and produced by Jeia, Albin Tengblad and Tayla Parx.

Keke also shares about the upcoming album: