Kem & Babyface Announce “The Full Circle Tour” With Host Sherri Shepherd

Kem and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds have just shared the exciting announcement that they will be embarking on a tour together this year. The tour is called “The Full Circle Tour” and will be hosted by personality Sherri Shepherd.

The tour will include nearly 30 stops across the U.S. and will kick off March 30th in Virginia. The tour will see the artists make stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, New York, Detroit, Chicago, and Los Angeles among other stops before wrapping up in Oakland on May 15th.

Fans will surely get to hear some of Kem’s biggest hits including songs from his most recently released album “Love Always Wins”. Meanwhile, Babyface is sure to share selections from throughout his timeless catalog of hits.

See below for full list of dates. Tickets will go on sale on January 28th, 2022.

3/30 Petersburg, VA

3/31 Baltimore, MD

4/1 Springfield, MA

4/2 Philadelphia, PA

4/7 New Orleans, LA

4/8 Atlanta, GA

4/10 ​Orlando, FL

4/14 Columbus, GA

4/15 Jackson, MS

4/16 Houston, TX

4/17 Grand Prairie, TX

4/21 New York, NY

4/22 Norfolk, VA

4/23 National Harbor, MD

4/24 National Harbor, MD

4/27 Detroit, MI

4/29 Chicago, IL

4/30 St. Louis, MO

5/1 Nashville, TN

5/5 Greensboro, NC

5/6 Charlotte, NC

5/7 Macon, GA

5/8 Southaven, MS

5/13 Las Vegas, NV

5/14 Los Angeles, CA

5/15 Oakland, CA