Kem Releases New Album “Love Always Wins” (Stream)

R&B singer Kem has released his fifth studio album “Love Always Win”. The project is the follow up to his 2014 album “Promise To Love”.
The album features the previously released “Live On Your Life” with Toni Braxton as well as the lead single “Lie To Me”.
When we interviewed Kem last month, he revealed to us about the upcoming album “Love Always Wins”:
This album is probably the most progressive, most contemporary, edgy, current production that I’ve ever done. In fact, so much so that I went to try to cut bass, drums, and keys. I was at the studio in Detroit, and we were cutting these songs the way that I’ve been cutting them over the years. It was not it. We had to put the production around the songs to serve the songs. This album is swinging!