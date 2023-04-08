Kem Releases “Anniversary – The Live Album” Along With New Book

R&B Superstair Kem is celebrating his 20th anniversary of being signed to Motown with the release of his first live album “Anniversary – The Live Album”.

This project was originally recorded back in 2022 at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in his hometown of Detroit. The album showcases the musical mastery and captivating vocals of one of the world’s most treasured singer-songwriters with powerful renditions of songs from throughout KEM’s career, including his No. 1 hits, “Love Calls,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Why Would You Stay,” “Nobody,” “Lie To Me” and “Stuck On You.”

Kem adds about the project:

“Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of my signing to the Motown label is exceptionally significant for me. As a young man creating music, only in my wildest dreams could I envision a life that could encapsulate the magnitude of a moment like this. My heart is filled with gratitude to my Motown family for having faith in my debut album, KEMISTRY, and continuing to support my musical journey of love. Having the last two decades of my career culminate in a live album recorded in Detroit, in the city and with the people who first heard “Love Calls” and helped put me on the map, is epic.”

This also coincides with the release of his first book “Share My Life: A Journey of Love, Faith, and Redemption”. The memoir traces Kem’s transformative journey from childhood to homelessness to internationally renowned singer-songwriter.

Kem is also currently on his co-headlining “Soul II Soul” tour alongside Ledisi and special guest Musiq Soulchild.