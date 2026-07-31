Kenyon Dixon Releases New Concept Album “Ego Ruins Everything” (Stream)

Five-time GRAMMY®-nominated R&B singer and songwriter Kenyon Dixon has officially released his latest solo album, Ego Ruins Everything. The ambitious 21-track concept album, available now across all major streaming platforms, arrives as a featureless project designed to distill the artist down to his purest creative form.

Ego Ruins Everything serves as an intimate conversation about the ways an overactive ego can drive self-destruction and sabotage love. The album explores the often-unspoken emotions surrounding the chase for external validation, the intoxicating highs of being desired, and the complicated journey of self-preservation and redemption.

Accompanied by a series of visually compelling releases that mirror the album’s transformative progression, the project expands Dixon’s sonic landscape while maintaining his signature brand of emotionally honest, timeless R&B. The album’s rollout was previously spearheaded by the standout lead singles “Talk You Through It” and “No Jodeci.”

Discussing the vulnerable inspiration behind the record, Dixon shared:

“I think people know one version of me, and I’m grateful for that. But this album gave me permission to show the parts of myself that don’t always make it into the music, and I think that’s what makes it my most complete body of work.”

Ego Ruins Everything marks Dixon’s first solo project since his widely acclaimed 2024 EP, The R&B You Love: For the ’99 and the 2000s. Since that release, his industry profile has continued its rapid ascent. Earlier this year, he earned both a 2026 GRAMMY® nomination and a 2026 BET Award nomination for Best Duo/Group alongside collaborator Terrace Martin.

While Dixon has often been described as one of modern R&B’s best-kept secrets, he has long been a highly respected fixture within the industry. He has written for and collaborated with musical heavyweights such as Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige, Coco Jones, Tyrese, and Tank. Additionally, he has shared the stage with global icons like Beyoncé and received high praise from vocal legends including Anita Baker and Jill Scott.

In support of the new album, Dixon is gearing up to deliver his celebrated live performances across several major markets late this summer. The upcoming run of shows includes:

August 7-8: Los Angeles, CA

August 15: Chicago, IL

August 16: St. Louis, MO

August 19: Detroit, MI

September 26: Atlanta, GA

Ego Ruins Everything is available to stream and download now. Ticket information for the upcoming live dates can be found on Dixon’s official website.