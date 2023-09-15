Kenyon Dixon Releases Video For Latest Single “98 Vibes (Do You Right)”

Kenyon Dixon has just shared the visual for his latest single “98 Vibes (Do You Right)” featuring Tiffany Gouche.

The video was directed by Dennis Hope and brings the anthemic song to life. It opens with a flashback to 1998 with VHS styled footage that perfectly sets the tone for Kenyon’s soulful trip down memory lane. He adds about the video:

“We wanted to create something that not only captured the essence of The R&B we love but also paid homage to the unforgettable moments of that era, which is something we were able to expand on in the visual.”

In case you missed it, the accomplished songwriter recently teamed up with Justin Timberlake to score his new pop gem “Keep Going Up” with Timbaland & Nelly Furtado.