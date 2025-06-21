Kenyon Dixon & Terrace Martin Team Up For Collaborative Album “Come As You Are” (Stream)

Famed producer and multi-instrumentalist Terrace Martin joins forces with R&B artist Kenyon Dixon for a new collaborative album, “Come As You Are.”

The deeply rooted, genre-bending, 13-song project redefines the boundaries of R&B, jazz, and hip-hop through the lens of two sons of South LA. A seamless marriage of sound and storytelling celebrates the beauty and complexity of Watts and South Central while pushing the boundaries of soul, offering a fresh prospective grounded in authenticity and legacy. Martin adds:

“Come As You Are” is a mixture and a sonic picture of the true roots of Los Angeles Jazz, R&B & Hip-Hop. From the soul of Watts to the heart of the Crenshaw District I feel we have painted the best piece for its time.”

The album features Robert Glasper, Rapsody, Ogi, Keyon Harrold, Charlie Bereal, and a special appearance by Kenyon’s daughter, Isley-Rose Dixon. Kenyon goes on to add:

“Come As You Are” is about freedom in every sense, creative freedom, cultural freedom, and personal freedom. Me and Terrace came up in different environments, but we were both raised in that balance between the church and the city. It shaped us. This album is what happens when you stop trying to compartmentalize who you are and just let it all live in the music. The spirit, the soul, the streets, the musicianship—it’s all there. No labels, no boxes. Just real expression. That’s the point. You don’t need permission. Just show up as yourself.”

Get into the new project now.