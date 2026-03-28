Keri Hilson Releases Final Part of Album Trilogy With “We Need To Talk: Redemption” (Stream)

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and actress Keri Hilson has officially released her long-awaited studio album, We Need To Talk: Redemption. This project marks the definitive conclusion of an ambitious trilogy rollout that began in 2025, serving as Hilson’s first full-length musical offering in over a decade.

Described as a “soul-baring” and “deeply restorative” body of work, Redemption finds Hilson navigating the complexities of fame, personal growth, and emotional healing.

The release of the full-length album follows a strategic, multi-part rollout that she unveiled over the course of last year. In 2025, Hilson introduced the We Need To Talk series through two pivotal albums that set the stage for this week’s final chapter:

We Need To Talk: LOVE: Released in early 2025, this first installment focused on raw emotional transparency and the immediate aftermath of her hiatus from the spotlight.

We Need To Talk: DRAMA: Arriving in late 2025, the second chapter explored themes of mental health, clarity, and the psychological shift required to return to the music industry on her own terms.

These preliminary releases allowed Hilson to rebuild her narrative in real-time, bridging the gap between her 2010 era and her current artistic evolution.

The title, We Need To Talk: Redemption, suggests a direct and final conversation with her audience. Hilson has been candid about the ten-year gap between albums, citing a necessary withdrawal from the industry to prioritize her spiritual well-being.

“This album is the conversation I’ve been having with myself for ten years,” Hilson shared. “It’s about owning my narrative—the mistakes, the triumphs, and finally allowing myself to be seen without the armor of a ‘persona.’ It is, quite literally, my redemption.”

The project blends the hit-making sensibilities of her “Miss Keri Baby” era with a mature, atmospheric production style. Since her 2009 debut, Hilson has remained one of the most influential songwriters in the industry, and her return is viewed by critics as a vital moment for the genre.

We Need To Talk: Redemption, along with the preceding 2025 installments, is available now on all major streaming platforms.