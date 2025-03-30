Keri Hilson Returns With New Single “Bae”

Keri Hilson has made her much anticipated and long awaited return to new music from the release of new single “Bae”.

In addition, she has also announced that she will release her upcoming third studio album “We Need To Talk” later this year. It has been nearly fifteen years since she released her last album “No Boys Allowed” in 2010.

“Bae” was produced by “Mel & Mus”, and builds on the sound that Keri left us with over a decade ago. It also includes an interesting sample of the Hurricane Chris hit song “A Bay Bay”.

The album is set to release on April 18th, 2025.