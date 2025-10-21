Keri Hilson Talks Music Comeback, New Album, Sequencing Tracklist Like A Movie (Exclusive Interview)

Keri Hilson has stayed busy in the film world over the last few years, but the talented R&B singer/songwriter most recently released parts of her new album “We Need To Talk” which is split into three different acts. “Love” was released earlier in the year with “Drama” following it a few months later. The final segment “Redemption” is set to come out in the near future as well. YouKnowIGotSoul had a chance to talk to Keri about the creation of the project and the inspiration behind it. We also touch on her future in acting and talk about the passing of D’Angelo as Keri recently posted on her Instagram that he made a huge impact on her as a music lover.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Last time we spoke, one of the last questions I asked you was if you could see a world where music and acting could happen at the same time. You kind of left it at that because you were focused on the movies at that time, and you said that when you were ready to go back into the music, you wanted to fully commit yourself to that. Well, I guess the time is now because you’re back into the music. What has it all been like for you? Is it everything you thought it would be, coming back, doing the tours, doing the music, and doing the interviews?

Keri Hilson: Yeah, it’s everything I thought, it’s everything I remember. It’s busy, it’s sleep-depriving, but it’s also gratifying. And the fans’ reception has been just everything. I actually feel more supported and encouraged than I expected. Seeing that the fans are happy makes me happy. They finally get to hear it and they finally have Ms. Keri Baby back in their speakers.

YouKnowIGotSoul: When we talked last time, we discussed your goals in the film world and you pretty much had a student mindset, trying to learn as much as you could and improve every step along the way. When it comes to music because you’ve already put in your 10,000 hours and now going back into it, is the mindset still to be a student and to learn? What’s your mentality and your goals like today as an artist?

Keri Hilson: It’s still the same. I think that’s just a personality trait. Someone who loves being thrust into the unknown, someone who is an adventurer and sees art in any form as a way to create adventure for themselves in life. Musically, I’ve taken some turns. Yes, there are things that remind you of who I am, what I’ve done, and what you loved before, but there are also detours that I allowed myself to take and explore. So yes, it’s that. With acting, it’s the same. I just love being a student of life. I’ll for sure shake things up; it makes things fun and releases the mundane monotony of life.

YouKnowIGotSoul: I’ll tell you, the reason it took so long for us to do this interview is because you had released those monologues and you kind of messed up everything I had planned for my interview because they basically answered everything I had planned! I was like, “Let me push this back, let me live with the music and let me listen to it.” But I was just so impressed by what you were able to put together with those skits, because in one way, it shifted the narrative for people like myself to focus strictly on the music. At the same time, when I’m watching those things, even though it was scripted, they looked like conversations you’ve had with yourself over and over again. Can you talk about the whole process of putting those monologues together?

Keri Hilson: Yeah, I mean, it was scripted, but scripted by me. Like you said, you picked up on it. These are real conversations that the two sides of myself have with each other. I don’t suffer medically in that way, but it kind of does remind you of having that kind of split. You ever seen the movie Split where he’s, I think, schizophrenic or something? Yeah, it kind of reminds you of that. But that’s really what it’s like to be famous. You have your inner self, your child self, your persona. They fight sometimes, disagree sometimes, or agree sometimes, but they might have to have discussions. That’s literally what it’s like, two sides of myself. Yeah, so I had to do it. I felt like before I released music, I wanted my fans especially, but everyone to understand who I am in a real, authentic way. Of course, it’s scripted, but again, it’s authentic, it’s 100% me. It’s more vulnerable than I’ve ever been able to be with the world, so I’m proud of it for those reasons.

YouKnowIGotSoul: I have to ask, if the two Keris were sitting next to each other right now, what’s that conversation like, now that you’ve seen the other side and you’ve put out the music?

Keri Hilson: Good question. Famous Keri Hilson is dancing, rejoicing, and still in some ways dragging Keri Lynn along. But Keri Lynn and I have compromised. Keri Hilson the celebrity now has to put some breaks in her schedule so that Keri Lynn can feel grounded and remain truthful, authentic, and genuine. She allows Keri Lynn to cook, clean, organize, and be in the garden.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Most people sequence albums based on sonics and tempo, but you based yours on a whole story. Was that the plan?

Keri Hilson: Sonics and tempo definitely played a role, but what was most important for me was the overarching story. My departure from music into filmmaking was a huge part of why things were done the way they were this time. It’s funny, because I didn’t know if I had accomplished it until I started doing interviews and letting people listen. Their responses were incredible. Even fans online, now that everyone is hearing it, say, “It’s a movie.” I’m rejoicing. Actually, I played it for one of my co-writers, Theron Thomas, and he was the first person to give me that feedback. He was the first to say, “This is a movie you can listen to. It’s something you can visualize so easily.” That just makes me proud.

YouKnowIGotSoul: The first song that really stood out to me was “Searchin’.” It’s you and Danja back in the studio with Method Man. Talk about the creation of that one, because it feels like you and Danja haven’t missed a step.

Keri Hilson: I love working with Danja. I’ve always loved working with him, whether it was me, him, and Tim, or just the two of us. I really feel like we’re a dream team. Every project I do, I always want Danja to be a part of it.

YouKnowIGotSoul: What about having Method Man on the record? That was a surprise.

Keri Hilson: He killed his verse. I’m really pleased with his performance and his lyrics, it’s a really dope verse. I love having him on the track; he’s such a great guy. I don’t think people realize how dope he is, how open and willing he is. His work ethic is through the roof. He’s easy and fun to work with—cool, calm, and copacetic. I don’t know why that was surprising, because I have childhood memories of who this person is. You grow up with an image of someone, then you meet them, and you’re like, “Wow, I respect you even more than I already did. I didn’t know that was possible.” Now that I know him, I love Method Man even more. He’s a stand-up guy, solid as they come.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Other records on the album, like “Scream” and “Keep It 100,” leaked years ago, but you decided to keep them for this album. That was really cool for me because I can tell there are songs recorded from various stages of your hiatus which allowed me to not feel like I missed out on an era of your music. Was that the intention behind it?

Keri Hilson: That was part of it, for sure. I didn’t want fans to feel like they missed out on a project they would have gotten. I also didn’t want to feel jerked around by hackers. I didn’t want my arm twisted or to be forced to make new records when I knew the original intention. I never wanted fans to feel like they missed out on an era of me, so this album was like making up for lost time. Just because people had heard some of these songs, they hadn’t heard them finished. They hadn’t heard them exactly as intended. I didn’t want to feel manipulated by people with ill intentions leaking my music and forcing my hand. So, I’m happy those two records are on the album.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Obviously with the Drama segment, these are moments in your life that actually happened, or at least happened to a degree. When you relive those moments by listening to these songs, what comes to mind? Are you able to fully listen to them?

Keri Hilson: Yeah, I can listen to the songs. I can barely listen to the phone calls, they’re tough for me. I couldn’t even listen when it was time to put them in the project. I couldn’t do it. It’s a couple hours of a phone call, and I’d send them to my manager and say, “You do it. I can’t do it. That’s too tough to listen to.” But I can listen to the songs. There are times when I’m playing them for others, and I have to play them in order, and I’m like, “Wow, that was a doozy.” My heart even drops when I hear, “Well, we need to talk,” because I know what that’s like. It really guided the way I told the story. Deciding to be that vulnerable propelled me into the movie, because it was already a movie, it was already telling a story. That really sewed it up. It lets people know these are real songs, with real, raw emotion behind them. I’m glad we added it, because it helps people understand that this actually happened. Some people think everything is just promotion or storyline, but I’m actually telling the truth. I’m sharing where I’ve been, what I’ve gone through, and trying to relate. It’s sad that people sometimes can’t recognize authentic emotion anymore.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Talk about the latest single “Again” because it’s so counterintuitive but we’ve all been there before.

Keri Hilson: Some people have done it multiple times, with the same person or with others. I can’t even say I’ve only done it with one man. That’s just the reality of life and that’s important. If we’re honest, we’ve all done things we’re not proud of and this is one of them. But the message is also there: you start realizing, “I can’t do this anymore. I shouldn’t be doing this.” It’s a back-and-forth that eventually leads to the redemption story. That’s why it was important to be honest because that’s what happens before you call it quits. You give it a chance, listen, believe in someone’s change, and see what happens. Usually, that’s not the case. People believe more in themselves than in their actual capability. I learned it’s not worth it. But it leads to redemption.

YouKnowIGotSoul: I felt like you put “Again” at the end of the Drama segment almost as a cliffhanger. I’m like, “What’s going to happen next?”

Keri Hilson: I don’t want to spoil it, I want people to listen. But I can say this is the part where the victim goes to victory. Women can see themselves rising out of things that no longer serve them—relationships, careers, whatever that is. This is the part where you find your strength, where you have so many realizations. That’s what makes it beautiful. It also gives brevity to all the drama we’ve just encountered on the project or in our lives. I want to give women courage.

YouKnowIGotSoul: That’s really cool. I love how you sequenced this album. Depending on what people want as their eventual outcome, maybe after Act Three, after Redemption, they’ll go back to Act One and feel the love segment again. It’s not for everyone, but I’m excited to see what comes next. And what comes after that should be some type of film or movie. You’ve visually painted the picture with music, but it would also be incredible to see it in action.

Keri Hilson: Yeah, I do agree, I do agree. I think a project or a film, even a short film, a Broadway-style play. That’s an idea I’ve had since well before we released. I was like, we should probably make this. It’s already visual, it’s already cinematic, like an audible cinema. But that is something I’m seriously considering more now. But what I will do is play this out on stage. Yes, what we will do is play this out in order on stage, and that is the plan. So hopefully there will be a tour within the next year. Hopefully, within the next year, I’ll get to take this show on the road, take this album on the road.

YouKnowIGotSoul: That would definitely be exciting. Speaking of the acting, I know you were out in Vancouver earlier this year, so I know you’ve been doing some movie stuff as well. Is that something we can look forward to on the horizon?

Keri Hilson: Yes, for sure, absolutely. I just auditioned last week for another film, and I do hope I get it. Sometimes I audition just to keep my tools sharp, and other times I audition because I really, really want the role. This is one of those roles—I would love to play that. So yes, you’ll absolutely see me on screen still, hopefully. And then lastly, often, because music keeps me busy, I’m just going to keep all the irons in the fire, you know, and keep using all of my talents.



YouKnowIGotSoul: Obviously, with D’Angelo’s passing, I know you made a post recently. I know you’re a huge D’Angelo fan. You kind of touched on it on Instagram, but what did D’Angelo mean to you and your career, and in his music?

Keri Hilson: First of all, my condolences to his family and friends. I’ve been heavy ever since. D’Angelo is someone who so many of us have immense respect for his artistry, his ear, his craft, his musicianship, his rebellious way of making art. I believe I was in either middle school or early high school when he came out, but he was super impactful throughout my high school years. The soul, his arrangements, the horns. There’s so much about him. I actually wanted to work with him around my first album. I had asked my people to try to locate his people, and they said at the time he just wasn’t working. Now, it feels like a regret. Even though I did try, I feel like, man, I wish I had tried harder—like shown up somewhere and tried to make a personal connection. That was a dream I can never accomplish again. So I’ve been grieving in my own artistic way. I never met him, but my respect is immense. I’m glad he left his mark and impacted so many musicians and artists. He lives through everyone he inspired.

YouKnowIGotSoul: And the amazing thing about D’Angelo, if you really think about it, is he had three albums, and the time span between each was years. That’s something we can all take away. That’s something I commend you for as well—you took the time to figure things out before you came back. It was a huge hiatus, but I think you did it the right way, and I appreciate that about you too, Keri.

Keri Hilson: Thank you, thank you. Anything you’d like to add?

Keri Hilson: I feel like those were great, insightful, thoughtful questions. They were not your typical ones. I feel like we covered some good ground. I would say I hope everyone listens in order and appreciates it as much as you do. I just want to say thank you to you. Thank you for listening, thank you for being thoughtful, thank you for intending to ask the questions you wanted to know because I’m sure other people want to know as well. You do interviews all the time, obviously—that’s part of the job. Some are more surface level, like, “Keri, what do you cook on Thanksgiving?” But then there are interviews where I feel, “Ah, this is why I do this.” I love when I get to really talk about the creation, the intention behind things, and the reason why. I love that kind of interview, it energized me in a certain way and inspired me in a certain way.